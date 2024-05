In Memoriam

PACE-BONELLO. Remem­bering our dear father, JOE especially today, the 26th anniversary of his passing. His children Brian and Jane, Anna and Bernd and Pat, widow of his son Henry and his grandchildren. Rest in peace.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.