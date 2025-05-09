Obituary

LUPI. On May 8, at her residence, LUCY, née Caruana, widow of Valentino, passed away peacefully at the venerable age of 100, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She is deeply mourned by her seven children, Dennis and his wife Carla, Marion and her husband Joseph Abdilla, Alfred and his wife Laura, Joseph and his wife Marierite, Marcelle and her husband Edmund Bartoli, Pauline and her husband Mario Falzon, Anthony and his wife Julie, as well as her grandchildren, her great-grandchildren her most faithful carer Maeann, and all her friends. The funeral will be held tomorrow, Saturday, May 10, at 8.30am, at Our Lady of Lourdes parish church, San Ġwann, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Hospice Malta, St Venera, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

A Mass for the repose of MARIKA MALLIA will be offered tomorrow, Saturday, 10th May at 7pm at St Patrick’s church, Sliema.

In Memoriam

Muna, Mohamed and the Busefi family wish to express their sincere condolences to the family of ALAN MEADOWS who was a great friend who shared his charisma with so many people. May he rest in peace.

