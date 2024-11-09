In Memoriam

ANASTASI – ALPHONSE. In loving memory of a beloved husband and father on the third anniversary of his passing. Fondly remembered by his wife Maria, his sons Joseph and Christopher, and all the family. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CURMI – DENNIS. Cherished memories of a dear brother on the seventh anniversary of his death. Never forgotten by Carole and family. A mass for the repose of his soul is being said today at 6.30pm at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema. Rest in peace.

CUSCHIERI – JOHN. On the 12th anniversary of his passing away, greatly missed by his loving wife Claire, his sisters-in-law Christine and Pat and their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GRECH – Dr JOSEPH LOUIS. Remembering our very dear and beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather especially today, the 25th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest. His children Mario, Karl, Henri, Mariella, Jan, Nadya and their respective families.

RAYMOND CASSAR TORREGGIANI 3.7.1934 – 9.11.2021 Treasured memories especially today, on the third anniversary of his passing. Sadly missed and always in our hearts and prayers, his wife Geraldine, children Colette, Christian. Kenneth, Gabriel and Jonathan, their spouses and partners, and his beloved grandchildren James, Mark and Sam, Sebby,Timi and Sophie, Edward and Zach, Rebekah, Sean and Bettina, Luke and Maria. Lord, grant him eternal rest

In Memoriam KARL GAFFIERO Cherished and unfading memories of our beloved Karlon the sixth anniversary of his passing Sadly missed by his parents Claude and Louise, his sister Karen and her husband Malcolm, his niece Emma and her husband Christian, his nephews Mark and Max and his great nephews Sebastian and Jack, other family members and numerous friends Lord, grant him eternal rest Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today, Saturday, November 9, at 6.30pm, at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema

