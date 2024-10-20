Obituaries

CALLEJA – GODFREY, retired assistant director at Inland Revenue Department, of Santa Venera, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy Church, on October 18 at Mater Dei Hospital. He leaves to mourn his death his wife Lina, his daughter Corinne and her husband Kenneth Borg, his son Justin and his wife Roberta Calleja and granddaughter Martina, his sister Carmen Calleja, relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, October 21, at 9.30am for Santa Venera parish church where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 10am followed by interment at Gudja cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares and Hospice Malta will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MUSCAT. On October 17, MARY, aged 78, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She now rejoins her husband Nazzareno and leaves to mourn her loss her children John and his wife Daniela, Sonia and her husband Dennis, her grandchildren Julienne and Kayleigh, her sister Emmanuela, her nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves St Vincent de Paul tomorrow, Monday, October 21, at 8.45am for St Paul’s Basilica, Rabat, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am followed by interment at Santa Margerita cemetery, Rabat. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZAMMIT. On October 13, ANTHONY (Tony), beloved father to Anthea and Gillian, and brother to Erminiette, Melvin and Edwin, passed away peacefully at the age of 74. A private memorial service was held to celebrate his life. May his soul live on, free from the pain and suffering of the material world. To honour his memory donations can be made to Hospice Malta, Balzan, who supported him throughout his journey: https://hospicemalta.org/product/donation-in-memory-of/

In Memoriam

CAMILLERI – ANTHONY, a loving father and grandfather, today the 44th anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Forever in our hearts and prayers. His children, in-laws and grandchildren. O Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CARUANA DINGLI – BERTHA. On the first anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered by her son Gordon and Petra, her daughter Debbie and Tonio and her grandchildren Steve, George, Sarah, Lisa and Bruce, and her granddaughter Amelia, other relatives and friends.

CASSAR TRIGONA. Treasured and unfading memories of our dearly beloved GODFREY ANTHONY on the 13th anniversary of his calling to eternal life. Always in our thoughts and prayers. So sadly missed by his family. Rest in peace.

DARMANIN. In loving memory of GRAZIELLA, née Pollacco, 10.5.1963-23.10.2016, and IRENE POLLACCO, 14.3.1934-30.5.2024. May the Lord grant them both eternal rest.

GALEA. In loving memory of sculptor GIUSEPPE GALEA of Rabat, October 24 being the 31st anniversary of his demise. Deeply and forever missed by his family. Dear Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GERA. In loving memory of BRYAN, a much loved and missed husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, on the first anniversary of his death. May he rest in peace. Christine, Anne, Deborah and Alexia.

PATINIOTT – ANTOINETTE. In loving memory of our dear mother, on her third anniversary today. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Her children Claire, Robert and Bertha, Catherine, Angele, Louise and Robert, Anne and Charles, grandchildren and great-grandchild. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PRECA. In cherished and lasting remembrance of dear JOSEPH on the 44th anniversary of his passing. Forever in our hearts. Sadly missed by his children, daughter-in-law and all their families. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

SAMMUT ALESSI. In loving and unfading memory of CHARLES, today the 19th anniversary of his passing to a better life. So sadly missed and forever in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest. His family.

SPITERI PARIS – JULIAN. In loving memory of a beloved son and brother who passed away on October 17, 1995 at the age of eight. Deeply and forever missed by his parents Antoinette and Albert, and his sisters Christine and Andrea. Never ever forgotten. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAMMIT – HENRY. In loving memory of a most beloved husband, father and grandfather, being the second anniversary of his passing away. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his wife Anna, his children Juanita, Nadya, Reuben and James, their spouses, grandchildren, in-laws, relatives and friends. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Divine Mercy, grant him eternal rest.

ZERAFA – GEORGE. Treasured and unfading memories on the 54th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Fondly remembered and greatly missed by his sons, daughters and their families. You are not forgotten Pa, nor will you ever be. As long as life and memory last, we will remember you.

FONZU MELI (ex-Deputy Secretary, GWU). In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather on the 21st anniversary of his demise, 22.10.2003. Always remembered with love and gratitude by his wife Carmen, his son Ivan and his wife Mary Rose, daughter Natasha, his grandsons Isaac and Matteo, his granddaughter Stella, his brothers, sisters, in-laws and friends. A Mass will be said on Wednesday, October 23 at 6.30pm at St Sebastian church, Qormi. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SANDRO VUKOVIĆ (7.1.1948 - 18.10.2016). Dearest Sandro, Your life has filled our hearts with great happiness. You are remembered with so much love by your wife, sons and their families, your sisters and all the family.

HARRY AGIUS ORDWAY being the 14th anniversary of his demise on October 20, 2024. Treasured memories of a beloved husband, father and grandfather. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His wife Marlene, his children Sharon and her husband Elio Attard, Claire and her husband Robert Tabone, and Gerald and his wife Yanika, his grandchildren Marjann, David, Julian, Matthew, Lyla, Jack, Harry and Nick relatives and friends. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

