OBITUARIES

ATTARD. On October 28, at his residence in Sliema, JOSEPH, aged 79, passed away peacefully. He will always be loved and remembered by his wife Edith, their children Kevin, Jason and Elaine and their spouses and partner, his beloved grandchildren Kate, Nikolai, Diane and Emily, many relatives and friends. Funeral mass will be celebrated tomorrow, Wednesday, October 30, at 9.30am at the Carmelite church, Balluta, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated.Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GORANSON. On October 26, at his home in Gozo, KRISTER, aged 89, after a long illness patiently borne. He leaves to mourn his loss Jel, his wife for 60 years, his sole surviving son Erik and his wife Mia, his grandchildren Julia and Anton, and many friends in Gozo and Sweden. Krister spent his working life in the Swedish diplomatic corps and was non-resident ambassador for Sweden to Malta for the period 1992 to 1998. The funeral will take place today at 4pm, at Santa Maria Cemetery, Xewkija. May he rest in peace.

LUBRANO. On October 27, TERRY, née Bencini, widow of Maurice J. Lubrano, aged 94, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved children Massimo and his wife Myriam, Andreina and her husband Chris, Vanya and her partner Sean; her loving grandchildren, Gianluca, Bianca, Martina, Mattia, Giulia, Nikolai, Alessia, Kara, Michele and their spouses and partners; her great-grandchildren, Matteo, Sebastien, Emma, Amelia, Francesco, Max, Luca, Isabella, Oliver and Teodoro; her sisters-in-law Margaret and Victoria, other relatives and friends. A mass to celebrate her life will be said tomorrow, Wednesday, October 30, at 9.30am, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Dar Bjorn and animal sanctuaries will be greatly appreciated.

IN MEMORIAM

AGIUS. Cherished, loving memories of JOSEPH (notary public), a dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather, on the ninth anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers, sadly missed by his children and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BONNICI. In loving memory of MAURICE on the 17th anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Peter, Sandra, Tessa and all the family.

BORG. Cherished memories of my beloved JOSEPH M., a beautiful gentle soul, today being the second anniversary of his passing to a better life.

Peacefully sleeping and resting at last,

The world’s weary troubles and worries are past.

Soft spoken and gentle, you never engaged

In quarrels or conflicts, but instead you assuaged.

Through trials you had faced in life’s complex maze,

You navigated these challenges with composure and grace.

Sleep tight Joe. Forever in my heart and prayers. Alice.

BORG OLIVIER – GIORGIO, 5.7.1911-29.10.1980. We cherish with love the indelible memories that remain so vivid. Always in our presence, our hearts and prayers. Rest in peace. Sander, Kathleen, Karina, Amelia and Eloise.

CARDONA – Fr LINO CARDONA, SJ. In loving memory of our cousin, on his fourth anniversary today. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Mark and Ray and their families in the UK. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

COCKS – CARMEN. A cherished, wife, mother and grandmother, remembered with love and gratitude on the second anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Kenneth, Joanne and Dorian, Fleurette and Elton, Paul, Matthew and Amy.

DELICATA – ANTON. In loving memory of a dear husband on the fourth anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers, his wife Mireille and both families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SCICLUNA. Loving, happy memories of JOHN on the second anniversary of his demise. His legacy of love and strength lives on. Anna, Louie and Marion, Kris and Gaby, Isaac, Jean Lui and Emma.

In loving memory of DAVID INGLOTT on the first anniversary of his demise on 29th October 2023 at the age of 72. Loved and greatly missed by his devoted wife, Dominique, his beloved children Gregory and his wife Sharon, Jessica and his treasured grand daughters Fae, Emma and Maya, his valued sisters Martha and her husband Steve, and Sylvana and her husband Ivan and his cherished family and friends. Lord, grant him eternal peace

Treasured and unfading memories of SHARYN ZAMMIT CUTAJAR on the 25th anniversary of her passing away When someone you love becomes a memory, The memory becomes a treasure Deeply missed and fondly remembered by her daughters Rebekkah and Rhea, her grandson Scottie, her parents Ina and Edward Carbone, her sister Nadine and her brother John and the rest of her family and friends. Dear Lord, grant her eternal rest

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.