Obituary

ATTARD-MANCHÉ – JANE, née Newbery, passed away peacefully aged 88. She leaves behind a deeply loving family, her beloved husband George, to whom she was married for over 67 years, her adoring children Deborah and Jeremy, her three cherished grandchildren, Alexandra, Tom and Toby, her three siblings Christopher, Melanie and Timothy, and her large extended family and dear friends in the UK, Malta, US and around the world. She loved animals, in particular her devoted dog and house cats and she nurtured a colony of feral cats for over 25 years in Gudja. Jane was an incredible and extraordinary woman, unique in so many ways and her contagious laughter will always be remembered. We shall treasure her memory which will live forever in our hearts. Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Thursday, October 3, at 9.30am at Gudja parish church. No flowers by request but donations to the SPCA will be gratefully received. May the Lord grant her eternal peace and deep rest in the heavenly realms.

In Memoriam

CARUANA – MARY. In loving memory of a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the 15th anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed by her daughters Marian Paris and Joan Caruana, her daughter-in-law Rosanna Caruana, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today, Thursday, October 3, at 8am at Tal-Ibraġ parish church. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DEBONO. In everlasting memory of our dearest mother MAY, née Soler, today being the 37th anniversary of her demise. Never forgotten by her son, daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

FALZON – Dr VINCENT FALZON, LL.D. In loving memory of my dear husband on the third anniversary of his passing. Fondly remembered by his wife Marie Louise, his son Anthony and his grandson Aidan. He is also remembered by his sisters Margaret, Pauline and Antoinette and his step-children Maria and Edward von Brockdorff and Roberta and Alex Borg. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAMMIT TABONA. In loving memory of ANNE, today the 34th anniversary of her death. Always remembered with great love. Her son Tony, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

In loving memory of The Most Noble Marchese EMMANUELE TESTAFERRATA DE NOTO (former employee, highly esteemed by directors and staff of the Times of Malta) on the 21st anniversary of his demise (3.10.2003 – 3.10.2024). On this solemn day, with a heavy heartache, I cherish the memories of my beloved father, Emmanuele. Pa, 21 years have passed by but you will live forever in my heart. I miss you with every passing day. Your spirit remains eternally in my broken heart. I find comfort knowing that you, mum and Nathalie are watching over me from above. You all were my pride and joy, teaching me how to suffer in silence. Pa, they say that time heals. NO. The deep void that you all left in my heart no one will ever fill. The legacy of love and strength lives on, forever embedded in my heart and your guidance, and most of all your love, will continue to shape my life. Thanks pa for teaching me to be strong, for showing me what’s right from wrong, thanks for giving me enough love and shelter. Thanks pa for teaching me to stand on my own, thanks for showing me unconditional care and love. Thanks pa for showing me how a real father should be, you always cared for and loved mama, your family and me. What more can I ask from a great father like you my hero, my king, special fathers like you are uncommon and reduced to a few. If I were to be born again, I want you to be my papa’. Thanks pa for being responsible, kind and hardworking. Pa, I hope you can read and hear this from above. When it’s my time to leave, come for me and walk with me towards Heaven and hand me over to my loving Spouse Jesus. Amen. Your ever faithful daughter Noble Donna Maria Adeodata dei Marchesi Testaferrata de Noto OSB (Catherine) - Mdina

