Obituary

ARCIDIACONO. On September 12, MARY FORTUNATA, née Zammit, daughter of the late Pio Eucharistico Zammit and Emmanuela, née Bartolo, born in Valletta, resided in Sliema, aged 85. Lived a life full of love, compassion and dedication to those around her, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Alessandro and Stefania and her grandchildren; her beloved sisters, Evelyn Hart and her husband Anthony, Elena Compagno, widow of Joseph; her brothers, George Zammit, widower of Lydia, Paul Zammit, Joseph Zammit and his wife Natalie, the widowers of her sisters Paula and Margaret, all her nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Monday, September 16, at 8.15am for St Gregory the Great parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.45am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

GALEA-NAUDI. In loving memory of EILEEN, today being the fifth anniversary of her passing. Lovingly remembered and greatly missed by her sons John and his wife Ellen and Robert. May she rest in peace, reunited with her husband Francis.

MIFSUD – REMÓ. Precious memories of a much-loved father whose golden heart stopped beating 15 years ago today. Deeply missed and always in my thoughts and prayers. Your loving smile, your caring heart and your warm voice are forever imprinted in my mind. Rachel.

MIFSUD. Remembering dear REMÓ on the 15th anniversary of his passing. A toast to you Remó! Borg Costanzi family.

MIFSUD – REMÓ. Cherished memories of our dearest brother and uncle. Life on earth is transient – our love survives eternally. We miss you so much. Marie Therese and Alfred, Joseph and Jackie, Lucienne, Alexander and Gloria, Kyra and Gareth.

MIFSUD – REMÓ. Remembered with much love on the 15th anniversary of his death. Roberta and family.

MUSCAT – ANTHONY WILLIAM. In loving memory of our beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the 15th anniversary of his passing away. Fondly missed by his children Leslie and Tonia, Doris, Ben and Isabel, Louise, widow of Anthony Pace Bardon, Joe and Frances and Antoinette and Walter, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord grant daddy and mummy eternal rest.

SPITERI MALLIA – ANTOINETTE. Today being the 14th anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed by her daughter Joanna, sons-in-law Francis and Stephen, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

SULTANA – DONALD. In ever loving memory, on the 14th anniversary of his passing on. Fondly remembered by his brother Arnold, in-laws, nephews and nieces. Masses said tomorrow, Sunday September 15 at St Patrick’s church, Sliema, will be for the repose of his soul.

