BIRTHDAY GREETINGS

Best wishes to a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother, FRIDA GRECH, on your birthday. Your husband John, your sons Chris, his wife Catherine and grandsons Kyle and Kayne, Stephen, his wife Maria and granddaughters Andrea, Rachelle and Gillian.

IN MEMORIAM

BONNICI MALLIA – PAUL. In ever loving memory. He lives on in the hearts of his beloved wife Margaret, his adored sons Simon and his wife Michelle and their children Sebastian Jeremy and Alyssa and Michael and his wife Erica and their children Alexander and Edward. Forever loved, forever missed, forever mourned, especially today the 24th anniversary since he was called back to the Father’s House. “May the Lord enfold him in His mercy, may he find eternal life”.

BONNICI MALLIA. In sweet and loving memory of our beloved brother PAUL on the 24th anniversary of his meeting the Risen Lord. So loved and so missed by his brother John and his sisters Louisette, Anna, Victoria and Charmaine.

BONNICI MALLIA. Treasured memories of our affectionate uncle PAUL on the 24th anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His nephews and nieces Peter, Nicholas, Michael, Christopher, Adrian, Martina, Justine, Louisa, Juliana and Felicity.

MICELI-FARRUGIA – ANTHONY, 29.9.2002. In loving memory of our father, Ninì. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Mark, Hélène, Marina, Alberto, Francesca, Francis and their families.

PULLICINO. Unforgettable, treasured memories of our dearest DENISE, on the 44th anniversary of her passing away.

You are near

Even if we don’t see you

You are with us

Even if you are far away

You are in our hearts,

In our thoughts

In our life always.

Alex, Austin, Marie, in-laws, nephews and nieces.

PULLICINO – DENISE.

44 years have passed since

The day I lost you,

My beautiful darling sister

Denise.

Life was never the same without you.

We were so close.

You were kind-hearted, sweet

And gentle and I loved you dearly.

The youngest of us four,

Such a joy!

My heart aches in sadness

And tears still flow.

You are always in my thoughts and prayers.

Forever loved and missed.

Marie.

ZAMMIT – HARRY. In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather on the 12th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Always loved by his wife Paulette, children, family and friends. Masses in his memory will be said today at 11am and on October 3 at 6.30pm at Our Lady Immaculate church, Tal-Ibraġ.

In Memoriam RITA ABELA In fondest memory of an affectionate and wonderful mother and grandmother on the eighth anniversary of her demise. Always remembered with much love and gratitude by her children Josephine, Thomas, Mary Rose, Laura, Theresa and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest

In loving memory of ALFRED ATTARD on the 14th anniversary of the demise of a beloved husband, father and grandfather. Deeply missed by his wife Monica, his sons Mario, Franco and Adrian, his grandchildren Rebekah, Gianni, Bertina and Jules, brothers and sisters, relatives and friends. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said tomorrow, Monday, September 30 at 8.30am at St Frances Church, Ħamrun. Lord, grant him eternal rest

The family of JEAN PAUL ATTARD who was called home to be with the Lord on August 9, 2024, Lucienne and Michael Attard Michel and Martina Attard Luke Attard Andrea and Benjamin Farrugia Rebecca and Andrew Scicluna would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to all who attended the celebration of Jean Paul’s life. They sincerely appreciate those who offered their condolences through flowers, messages, donations, the offering of Masses or in any way showed sympathy on the sad loss of a beloved son, brother and uncle. Special acknowledgement is given to the Reverend Clergy who concelebrated the Mass and to all who contributed to the service. The family also extend their thanks to the members of the Police Force for their support. Many thanks to all consultants, doctors, nurses and medical staff at the Emergency Department and Intensive Care Unit at Mater Dei Hospital. The dedication and constant care given to Jean Paul during his final days was greatly appreciated.A special thanks also goes out to his aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who were of great support throughout this difficult time. Please keep him in your prayers and may the Lord grant him eternal rest.

MARY AZZOPARDI 9.2.1937 – 26.9.2023 Loving and cherished memories of a special mother on the first anniversary of her departure to eternal life. Deeply missed by her children Peppi, Simon, Charles, and Yvette, grandchildren, family and friends. It’s so hard to forget someone who gave us so much to remember.

Dr J. M. DEGUARA MD FRC Path Loving memories of JOE today the 10th anniversary of his passing. Always in our hearts. His family

In loving memory of ROGER DELICATA 20.09.1935- 27.09.2014 on the tenth anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by Paula, his brothers Edward and Doreen, Reginald and Odette, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Lord grant him eternal rest.

In loving and living memory of our beloved mother, wife, grandmother, sister, and friend, on the 20th year of her departure to her heavenly home. JOSEPHINE GALEA You are always in our hearts, your wisdom on our lips, and your kindness never forgotten.

When a soul is as beautiful as yours It can never truly be forgotten And when a love is as precious as yours It can never truly be lost KEITH MONTANARO 27.3.1983 - 28.9.2017 Marie, Edgar and Tara

In loving memory of LINA PELLEGRINI PETIT Fondest memories of a dear mother on the third anniversary of her demise. Her children, Myriam, Cecilia, Edward, Lucienne and Ariane and their families. Deeply missed and always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest

