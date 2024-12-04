The St Joseph the Worker Exhibitions Society is organising the 21st edition of its annual crib exhibition at its parish centre, at 71, Bwieraq Street, Birkirkara.

More than 100 cribs of various sizes and materials, together with other items relating to the Christmas period, such as statuettes of Baby Jesus, pictures and decorations, will be on display.

Most of the items are hand-made by the exhibitors themselves.

The exhibition, titled It-Twelid tal-Feddej, will be blessed by Rev. Fr Charlon Muscat, parish priest of the St Joseph the Worker parish, on December 6 at 5.30pm. It will then open every day until December 27, from 9am till noon and from 4 to 8pm. The location is accessible to everyone and entrance is free of charge.

The society is this year celebrating its 25th anniversary. For more information, consult the society’s Facebook page.