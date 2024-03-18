In February 2024, the annual rate of inflation as measured by the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices was 3% - down from 3.7% in January.

The National Statistics Office said on Monday that the highest annual inflation rates last month were recorded in the sector of food and non-alcoholic beverages (6.8%) and education (5.6%).

On the other hand, the lowest annual inflation rates were registered in the communication (-9.8%) and recreation and culture (-1%) sectors.

Inflation rates

Throughout February, the largest upward impact on annual inflation was registered in the food and non-alcoholic beverages index (+1.22 percentage points), largely due to higher milk prices.

The second and third largest impacts were measured in the restaurants and hotels index (+0.61 percentage points) and the housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels index (+0.41 percentage points), mainly on account of higher prices of restaurant services and rents.

The downward impacts on annual inflation were registered in the communication Index (-0.39 percentage points) and the recreation and culture index (-0.09 percentage points), mainly reflecting lower prices of mobile phone services and package holidays.