It is of the essence that the European Commission works closely with the European Parliament. MEPs are the direct link with European citizens and are best placed to represent us in debates and in the passage of legislation.

As commissioner, I have worked extensively with the European Parliament and am thankful to the support that I received for the advancement of the Union of Equality agenda. Indeed, we have made significant strides ahead, ensuring the passage of key policy texts and extensive debates on emerging issues.

We successfully pushed for the passage of various pieces of legislation, and this last European Parliament plenary was extra special as we managed to secure the passage of two new laws, namely a legislative package for an EU disability card and EU parking card for persons with disabilities and a law combating violence against women and domestic violence.

The European disability card and European parking card for persons with disabilities are key deliverables of the Strategy for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities that we adopted earlier in this mandate. I am grateful to have seen this commission’s proposals for directives through negotiations with council and parliament to their final vote in a relatively short period.

These two cards will deliver practical benefits and enable more persons with disabilities, including third-country nationals legally living in the EU, to travel freely in the EU and enjoy their rights equally.

With the directives, we are guaranteeing the mutual recognition of disability status across all EU countries. This will bring legal certainty to cardholders and contribute to their social inclusion, directly contributing to the implementation of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

Similarly, following a debate, the directive on combating violence against women and domestic violence was put to a final vote on April 24. Thirteen months since I tabled it, which is encouraging as it is indicative of support by member states to make strides ahead in this sector.

This directive ensures that all women victims of gender-based violence and victims of domestic violence in the EU receive the same minimum protections and rights against physical, psychological, economic and sexual violence.

For instance, the directive enhances protection measures by introducing safe, gender-sensitive reporting mechanisms, including online options, and mandates the continuation and strengthening of critical support services. To protect women and girls from online violence, this directive takes a robust stance against cyber-violence by criminalising the non-consensual sharing of intimate images, cyber-stalking, cyber-harassment, misogynistic hate speech and cyber-flashing.

The directive represents an important step towards promoting change in social behaviour and cultural trends and, ultimately, reducing the prevalence of all forms of violence against women and domestic violence in the EU.

My focus is now on the implementation of these laws at national level. I take note that Malta has already expressed its eagerness to implement the legislation relating to the two cards for persons with disabilities and expect the same approach regarding all other equality legislation passed during this mandate.

I reiterate this same call to all EU member states that, like Malta, must implement the legislation within the stipulated period.

The European Commission will assist through the provision of workshops and guidelines on transposition as may be necessary to ensure a harmonious implementation at national level for the benefit of all Europeans.

Helena Dalli is European Commissioner for Equality.