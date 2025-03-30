Judge Geoffrey Valenzia pinned the blame for the theft of sackloads of cannabis resin on two low-ranking soldiers.

One slept soundly while the other, very considerately, watched a film on his tablet with earphones firmly plugged in, to avoid disturbing his colleague’s sleep.

One of them should have been watching the 35 CCTV cameras that would have shown thieves cutting through the fence, breaking the locks on the drugs container, and spending two full hours coming and going carrying sackloads of cannabis resin.

But the retired judge concealed the real reason why those drugs were stolen. What he did is exactly what Robert Abela wanted from him – to exonerate the real culprit – Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri.

Valenzia went a step further. Instead of condemning Camilleri’s laziness and reckless irresponsibility, he robustly defended him, conveniently shoving the blame onto two scapegoats.

The judge declared that Camilleri “believes in rectitude (irġulija) and was ready to carry the responsibility”.

In the most sycophantic inquiry report ever written, he sucked up to the minister – “the role of the minister is not to interfere in investigations or in security measures. There are persons trained by the state to take care of the country’s security. The role of the minister is policy, not security technicalities”.

Those drugs should never have been transferred to the AFM. There was absolutely no need.

That cannabis resin was ordered to be destroyed by the court. Its destruction had already started, by incineration in batches. At one stage, the incinerator broke down. Then court CEO Eunice Grech Fiorini told the inquiry she was informed it would take seven months for the incinerator to be fixed and that it is the only incinerator in the country. She needed somewhere to keep 226kg (or maybe 135kg) of cannabis resin.

But Wasteserv CEO Richard Bilocca contradicted her.

In fact, the incinerator was operational within a fortnight – by July 19, 2024. Yet, on December 30, when the incinerator had been working for five months, the court CEO contacted Camilleri’s permanent secretary, Joyce Dimech, by phone and e-mail, in a panic to try and get the drugs transferred to the AFM.

Dimech didn’t take any decision.

She consulted her minister – Camilleri.

In an amazing display of shoddy leadership, he brushed her off, saying that “the army should see to it, let them talk to each other”.

The minister took the decision – on policy – for the AFM to take the drugs and ordered them to sort it out. Camilleri never should have. What happened later is all his responsibility. And that’s where Valenzia got it absolutely wrong – or absolutely right in Abela’s and Camilleri’s eyes.

The AFM had never held drugs. The court had never asked them to. This was a first. Yet, the minister didn’t bat an eyelid. He just decided the AFM should take it and sort it out. He didn’t bother enquiring why the AFM was being asked to take drugs when it had never done so before. He should have known the AFM isn’t equipped to hold drugs securely. The AFM commander himself told Valenzia that.

But Camilleri didn’t even bother speaking to the AFM commander. He didn’t even ask him whether the AFM had the resources for the task. He certainly didn’t question why this was even necessary since the incinerator had been fully operational for five full months. In that period, Wasteserv could have destroyed five tonnes of cannabis, not just 130kg. The minister didn’t bother checking whether the incinerator had been fixed, and if not, when it would be. He didn’t liaise with fellow ministers.

The lazy, clueless minister just took the decision without checking the facts and lumped it onto the AFM. His permanent secretary followed the minister’s instructions. She simply passed the AFM commander’s telephone number to Grech Fiorini, “to sort it out between them”.

On January 16, 2025, at 5am, the highly complicated process of transferring the massive load of drugs from Customs to the AFM barracks in Safi took place. Barely a month later it was stolen.

Those drugs should never have been transferred to the AFM - Kevin Cassar

Grech Fiorini had offered Brigadier Clinton O’Neill, the AFM commander, to pay for a police fixed point for security reasons. The overconfident brigadier declined the offer. He was convinced he didn’t need police help. The brigadier has absolutely no clue how incompetent and irresponsible his soldiers are. Besides, the floodlights at the AFM barracks had burnt out ages ago and repeated requests to replace them were ignored.

The whole place was in darkness at night. The locks on the container were so useless that after, the drug was stolen, three additional metal bars were welded onto the container. Reports that were meant to be filled in by O’Neill’s soldiers were often incomplete. The names of the guarding soldier wasn’t listed and the time recorded was often wrong.

O’Neill told Valenzia that nobody offered him a police fixed point. But a WhatsApp chat clearly showed Grech Fiorini specifically asked him whether a fixed point was necessary. O’Neill bragged that his arrangements were far better than a fixed point since he had three soldiers watching more than 30 cameras equipped with night vision and there was “the passive security, which is a fence”. And his soldiers even had telephones with which “they can contact everyone”.

Camilleri has now lifted O’Neill’s suspension.

The inquiry showed the appalling indiscipline of O’Neill’s force, his flawed risk assessment, his failure to institute appropriate mitigation measures and his false testimony to the inquiry to hide his unjustified overconfidence. Those are grounds for dishonourable discharge. Yet, the minister rewarded the brigadier, confirming his own abysmal judgement.

Camilleri even had the brass neck to triumphantly declare: “The truth about me has come out.”

The truth is that Camilleri is a lazy, out-of-touch, incompetent minister whose judgement is lousy. He is directly responsible for that drug heist. A competent minister would never have authorised the AFM “to sort it out”. A seasoned politician would have simply determined that Wasteserv’s incinerator had been working all along and politely suggested the drug should be swiftly incinerated.

What Valenzia’s report also unintentionally reveals is the chaotically incompetent state of Abela’s government where the right hand doesn’t even know what the left hand is doing. Meanwhile, criminals make hay while the sun shines.

And Abela feigns outrage at those soldiers to shield his dangerously incompetent minister.

Kevin Cassar is a professor of surgery.