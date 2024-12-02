The Valletta Cultural Agency has launched its first-ever retrospective exhibition, showcasing the artistic journey of contemporary Maltese artist Anthony Spagnol.

The exhibition, Transcending the Material, opens to the public on Tuesday, December 3, at the Grandmaster’s Palace in Valletta. It will run until January 8 and spans nearly three decades of Spagnol’s work - from 1992 to 2020.

Speaking at Monday’s launch, Culture Minister Owen Bonnici described Spagnol as “one of the best examples of what Maltese art has to offer”. He praised the artist’s ability to provoke critical thinking, which he deemed invaluable.

Spagnol, born in 1960, has transitioned over the years from figurative art to abstract expression. He views his abstract work as deeply spiritual, describing this exhibition as “based on reflections”. While his recent works lean heavily on abstract, he continues to engage in figurative art for commissioned pieces.

The artist’s portfolio includes exhibitions at the National Museum of Fine Arts, the Parliament Building, the Chamber of Commerce, and the Malta Society of Arts. He also participated in the recent maltabiennale.art.

The exhibition is curated by Jessica Muscat, head of Programming and Production at the Valletta Cultural Agency and a two-time National Book Prize winner.

On Monday she highlighted Spagnol's spiritual and humanistic dimensions, noting that his figurative pieces “address the human condition.” She also thanked private collectors who lent their artworks for the exhibition.

Valletta Cultural Agency CEO Catherine Tabone thanked her team and chairman Jason Micallef for their dedication. She also acknowledged the agency’s previous exhibitions, which included works by Darren Tanti, Antoine Farrugia, and Patrick Dalli.

The exhibition is being held in collaboration with Heritage Malta.