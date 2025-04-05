Thousands of people descended Saturday on Washington's National Mall and other cities across the United States in opposition to the policies of Donald Trump, in the largest protests since he returned to the presidency.

A big "HANDS OFF!" banner stretched across the stage of an outdoor theatre just a few blocks from the White House, with protests holding signs that read "Not My President!", "Fascism has Arrived," "Stop Evil," and "Hands Off Our Social Security."

Jane Ellen Saums, 66, said she was dismayed to see the Trump administration dismantling America's long-standing democratic institutions.

"It's extremely concerning to see what is happening to our government, and all of the checks and balances that have been put in place that are being totally run over – everything from the environment to personal rights," said the real estate worker who showed up at the protest dressed as Mother Nature, wrapped in ivy and holding a globe.

At a time of spreading global resentment against the Republican president, rallies took place earlier in international capitals including Paris, Rome and London.

A loose US coalition of dozens of left-leaning groups like MoveOn and Women's March organized "Hands Off" events in more than 1,000 towns and cities and in every congressional district, the groups say.

The unifying theme: the growing resentment of what the group Indivisible has called "the most brazen power grab in modern history," led by Trump, his advisor Elon Musk "and their billionaire cronies."

Trump has angered many Americans by moving aggressively to downsize the government, impose his conservative values and sharply pressure even friendly countries over trade terms – causing stock markets to tank.

"Trump, Musk, and their billionaire cronies are orchestrating an all-out assault on our government, our economy, and our basic rights – enabled by Congress every step of the way," Indivisible said on its website.

Many Democrats are irate that their party, in the minority in both the House of Representatives and Senate, has seemed so helpless to resist Trump's aggressive moves.

Protesters demand "an end to this billionaire power grab". Photo: HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP.

Sleeping giant awakened?

Over 5,000 people convened just a few blocks from the White House at noon local time on the National Mall in Washington, with prominent Democrats including Representative Jamie Raskin set to speak.

"They've woken up a sleeping giant, and they haven't seen nothing yet," activist Graylan Hagler, 71, told the gathering crowd.

"We will not sit down, we will not be quiet, and we will not go away."

Separately, a March for Palestine was scheduled in Washington around the same time.

Saturday's demonstrations could offer a temperature reading of just how hot voters' feelings are.

A Women's March protest shortly after Trump's first election in 2016 drew an estimated half-million people to Washington; advance estimates for Saturday's turnout have been far smaller.

As Trump continues aggressively shaking things up in Washington and beyond, his approval rating has fallen to its lowest since taking office, according to recent polling.

But despite pushback around the globe to his sweeping imposition of tariffs, and bubbling resentment from many Americans, the White House has dismissed the protests, and the Republican president has given no sign of relenting.

"My policies will never change," he said Friday.