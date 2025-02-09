Malta’s eminent 20th-century sculptor Antonio Sciortino is being remembered in Rome with an exhibition of plans, drawings and preparatory designs for his Monument to the Unknown Soldier.

The project, conceived and developed by Sciortino in Rome, was exhibited at the sculptor’s British Academy studio in the Autumn of 1922, just over a hundred years ago.

A century later, this project presents new perspectives on the artist’s response to the devastation of war with a vision for a monument that could unite nations.

The exhibition, hosted by the Dante Alighieri Society at Palazzo Firenze in Rome until February 11, was inaugurated last month by President of Malta Myriam Spiteri Debono during her official visit to Rome.

The president was welcomed to the exhibition by Malta’s ambassador to Italy Daniel Azzopardi who was also one of the speakers during the opening ceremony.

Azzopardi said during the inauguration: “It is an honour to bring the legacy of Antonio Sciortino back to Rome. His work transcends borders, and this exhibition is a testament to the enduring cultural dialogue between Malta and Italy. The Dante Alighieri Society has been an invaluable partner in the realisation of this project, and we are deeply grateful for their support.”

The exhibition is curated and co-coordinated by Sandro Debono whose expertise was invaluable to bringing this exhibition to fruition, say the organisers.

Sciortino’s career developed almost entirely in Rome, where he became a central figure in the 20th-century art scene. A Maltese artist by birth and an Italian by adoption, Sciortino’s works were known and commissioned throughout Europe, Latin America and Malta, where his monumental sculptures remain enduring symbols of national pride and cultural heritage.

President Myriam Spiteri Debono and Malta’s Ambassador to Italy, Daniel Azzopardi (centre), speaking at the exhibition opening.

This exhibition highlights Sciortino’s visionary project for the Monument to the Unknown Soldier, conceived in the aftermath of World War I.

The project, which Sciortino worked on for three years, represents a unique dialogue between national identity and collective loss, offering a poignant reflection on the effects of war.

Visitors have the opportunity to explore the artist’s creative process, from early sketches to detailed scale models, highlighting his profound approach to art and design.

The exhibition includes loans from Malta’s National Collection entrusted to Heritage Malta as well as purposely selected items from private collections.

The exhibition was also made possible thanks to the Cultural Diplomacy Fund of the ministry of foreign affairs and tourism, as well as the Malta Tourism Authority, Visit Malta, curated M., Floridia, the superintendency for cultural heritage and Studio Seven. A special lecture followed by a curator’s tour of the exhibition will be the closing event happening on February 11 at 5pm.