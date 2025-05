“Aodhán is the story of a young god, looking for his role in everyday life who meets other deities and demons along the way with a ‘Game of Thrones’ kind of approach,” says Buckle, who explains that he is has always been an avid reader of the Fantasy genre and his favourite authors include J.R.R. Tolkien, C.S. Lewis, Terry Brookes, Raymond Feist and Diana Wynne Jones.

Read the full story at Times2.