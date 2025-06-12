This is the second time AP’s work has been recognised by the New York based online platform Architizer, after being selected as the Popular Choice Winner in the Best Adaptive Reuse and Renovation Firm Category in 2024.

This year’s winning project is a sensitive refurbishment and extension of an 18th-century palazzino: the intervention responds to the evolving urban context through a fixed stone privacy screen — acontemporary gesture that echoes the historical materiality of the house.

