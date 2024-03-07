An application to build a block of flats in the buffer zone of Ġgantija temples, controversially approved by the Planning Board in November, was revoked by the same board on Thursday in a post-decision review.

The vast majority of the board voted in favour of the revocation, with the caveat that the application be returned to the processing stage.

The Superintendence of Cultural Heritage will now ask the site developer for a heritage impact assessment, Planning Board chair Emmanuel Camilleri said.

Only one Planning Board member said he wanted to allow the development to go ahead without a heritage impact assessment.

The Planning Authority approved the 22-apartment block of flats with 20 basement garages in November despite UNESCO's request for a heritage impact assessment and widespread anger.

The development site is located 157 metres from Ġgantija Temples, a world heritage site dating back around 5,600 years.

UNESCO creates buffer zones to protect heritage sites like Ġgantija Temples. Photo: Shutterstock

The Planning Board's decision came after the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage and a coalition of Gozitan NGOs asked the Planning Board to reconsider.

Din l-Art Ħelwa Għawdex, Għawdix and Wirt Għawdex invoked planning legislation that gives the board power to revoke a decision in some instances.

Article 80 of the Development Planning Act gives the board powers to revoke or modify a permit in cases of fraud, submission of incorrect information, error, or public safety issues.

Planning Board chairman Emmanuel Camilleri said in November that the decision was taken because the superintendence had not directly asked the PA for a heritage impact assessment.

In that hearing, the planning application's architect, Samuel Formosa, said that while the proposed site was in an area of archaeological importance, it was not in Ġgantija's buffer zone.

However, on Thursday, the architect said there had been an error, and the site was actually located in the World Heritage site's buffer zone.

UNESCO protects world heritage sites by creating a zone surrounding each site in which development is restricted. In practice, the buffer zone shields the heritage site from the rest of the city, town or village.

While this does not mean that development in the buffer zone is forbidden, UNESCO places legal restrictions on any kind of development, insisting that the impact must first be assessed and approved by its World Heritage Committee.

The permit in November drew shock and widespread condemnation with a fact-check by Times of Malta showing that all sites within this particular area of archaeological importance also fall within the buffer zone, contrary to the developers’ claims.