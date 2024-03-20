An apology from Rosianne Cutajar is needed before her return to the Labour Party can be considered, Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Wednesday.

"She has to be willing to apologise for what happened," Abela said.

“I believe that when a person expresses genuine regret and gives a geniune apology, they should be given a second chance,” he added.

Rosianne Cutajar was forced to resign from the PL parliamentary group in April 2023 after chats between her and Yorgen Fenech were published.

Video: Jonathan Borg

The chats confirmed that Fenech gave Cutajar money as part of a property deal and that Cutajar asked Fenech for help on some occasions.

In January, the prime minister said Cutajar had “paid enough” and that he was reconsidering his position.

On Wednesday, Abela one again spoke about Cutajar’s future.

“We already discussed Rosianne Cutajar’s future in the parliamentary group, and that discussion will continue in a joint meeting between the parliamentary group and the party’s executive (committee).”

This will take place at the appropriate time and a “collective” decision will be taken.

But before she can be welcomed back into the fold, she should extend an apology, Abela said.

Asked by Malta Today if the apology was a condition for her to be reintegrated within the parliamentary group, Abela said:

“I understand that without an apology, no real interest in reintegration is being shown. So I believe an apology should be given.”