A man convicted of raping a woman he met on a dating app has had his three-year prison sentence confirmed on appeal.

Bjorn Raake, 30, from Germany, met a French woman who was in Malta for work in October 2021 on the dating app Tinder.

After several days of messaging, they agreed to meet in Valletta at 7pm on October 9 for a "sexual encounter" and went to Raake's apartment in Sliema.

But despite her reputed refusal, he used his finger to penetrate the woman's anus - a sexual act legally classified as rape.

The victim had informed her friends that she would be spending the night, but she ended up leaving around 11 pm instead. She filed a police report on October 13 and Raake was arrested two days later.

Raake, who denied rape, was sentenced in May 2023 to three years in prison and handed a three-year restraining order to protect the victim, whose name has been witheld.

Shortly after, Raake and his lawyers appealed the judgment.

The court of appeal, presided over by Madam Justice Natasha Galea Sciberras, noted that the messages show that it was “undisputed” that Raake and the victim engaged in “voluntary and deliberately planned sexual activities.”

Nevertheless, the court noted that although the victim had consented to sexual activity with Raake, she still retained “the right to refuse her consent to any type of sexual activity.”

Prior to the encounter, WhatsApp messages reviewed by the court revealed that Raake had an “imposing attitude,” frequently expecting the victim to comply with his sexual demands.

Messages after the encounter also show that Raake never denied any of the allegations, the court noted.

After the encounter, the victim messaged Raake angrily, saying he had pushed her “too hard” and ignored her repeated calls for him to stop. To which he responded, “yeah happened.”

During the victim’s testimony, she repeatedly stated that she refused anal penetration during the encounter.

“I said no, but he did it just the same with his finger," she said.

The court found Raake’s version of events “not credible.”

After analysing both testimonies and the WhatsApp conversations, the court concluded that the initial judgment was sound.

The Court of Appeal confirmed the original three-year prison sentence and restraining order, but reduced the amount Raake must pay in court expenses from €1,000 to €886.