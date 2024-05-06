Applications for the new season of the popular TV programme Brillanti are now open.

The fourth season – Brillanti Singers – follows the success of the first three editions, which focused on music, dance and musicals.

The show’s creator, Joseph Chetcuti, and his team say they are ready to embark on a new artistic challenge, this time with singing as the show’s main focus.

Applications are open to all Maltese and Maltese residents, and individual singers, duos, trios or more, including choirs and bands, may apply.

Searching for talent which has no age or gender

Applicants stand a chance to win a total of €30,000.

Chetcuti, the show’s producer and presenter, insists that applications are open to all genres of music from pop to classical, from jazz to hip hop and all other styles of contemporary music, including musical theatre, semi-classical and rock. The judges for the upcoming season have already been selected.

“We are searching for talent which has no age or gender,” he says.

“This could be your opportunity of a lifetime, so don’t miss out!”

Interested applicants can phone on 9922 9011 or apply via Brillanti’s social media. Applications are free and open to all.