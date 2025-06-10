The Malta National Council of Women and the Bice Mizzi Vassallo Music Committee have announced the 15th edition of the Bice Mizzi Vassallo Music Competition, for which they are currently accepting applications until June 27.

This event features two instrumental sections, namely pianoforte and strings. Each section includes two categories – the Budding Performers Category for participants under the age of 16 and the Senior Category for participants under the age of 25.

The preliminary session is scheduled for October 11, with the final session set for October 18.

The competition, first established in 1987 to honour the memory of the distinguished Maltese musician Bice Mizzi Vassallo, has been a platform for nurturing and celebrating young talent in classical music, say the organisers.

Bice Mizzi Vassallo

“Over the years, the competition has gained a reputation for fostering excellence and providing young musicians with the opportunity to refine their craft both locally and internationally,” they continue.

Participants in the Budding Performers category in both the pianoforte and strings sections will receive an award certificate, while winners in the Senior Category will be awarded a traineeship abroad with leading professionals in their field, including flights and accommodation.

The adjudication process will be carried out by a panel of professional judges who will evaluate candidates on technique, interpretation and general musicianship. The decision of the judges will be final.

The 14th edition of the competition, held in 2023, saw Daphne Delicata and Lucas Garcia Conrad emerge as winners. Both went on to participate in workshops and deliver solo performances at international festivals in Warsaw and Emilia-Romagna. These opportunities were made possible through the support of the Alfred Mizzi Foundation and the NSTF-Student Travel Foundation, demonstrating the competition’s dedication to empowering young musicians to achieve their full potential.

Lucas Garcia Conrad, winner of the 14th BMV Music Competition, strings section

Held biannually, the competition continues to contribute to Malta’s cultural legacy, with many past participants achieving significant success in the global classical music scene.

This competition is a testament to the Malta National Council of Women’s commitment to support and foster young talent in classical music, ensuring that the legacy of Bice Mizzi Vassallo lives on.

Applications for the 15th edition will be accepted until June 27 at the NCW Centre, Mountbatten Street, Blata l-Bajda. For more information on the rules, regulations, and application forms, interested individuals can email info@ncwmalta.com or call 2124 8881.