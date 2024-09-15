Applications are now open for the 2024-2025 Chinese language courses organised by the China Cultural Centre in Malta.

Starting on October 8, these courses are designed to accommodate both children and adults, beginners and advanced learners, offering a great opportunity to learn the Chinese language and explore its culture.

Classes will take place every Tuesday and Wednesday evening, from 6 to 7.30pm, at the centre’s premises at 173, Melita Street, Valletta.

Combination of business skills and language proficiency provides a competitive edge, enhancing career prospects

The cultural centre began offering Chinese language courses on its opening in 2003. Led by experienced and passionate instructors, the courses provide an engaging and interactive learning environment, where participants will not only master the fundamentals of Mandarin but also gain valuable cultural insights.

In addition to language acquisition, these courses offer other advantages. Learning Mandarin sharpens analytical skills, which are essential in various fields. In a globalised job market, the combination of business skills and language proficiency provides a competitive edge, enhancing career prospects and increasing an individual’s value to employers.

Studying a foreign language also boosts cognitive function and allows for a richer experience of literature, films and music in their original form, deepening one’s understanding of diverse cultures.

For more information and registration details, send an e-mail to ccc2023education@gmail.com or call on 2122 5055.