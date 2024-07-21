The Institute of Tourism Studies (ITS) is accepting applications for its range of programmes until August 12.

The ITS offers a wide range of courses in hospitality and tourism education ranging from foundation (MQF Level 2) to master’s degrees (MQF Level 7).

The programmes include, but are not limited to, events management, rooms division, food and beverage management, travel and tourism, culinary arts, climate-friendly travel, tourist guiding, international hospitality management, diving safety management, heritage interpretation, and the MBA programme.

ITS is committed to practical, hands-on learning. Students benefit from facilities such as professional kitchens, training restaurants and hospitality labs. ITS programmes also incorporate local industrial trade practice and international internship trade practice, providing invaluable hands-on industry experience prior to graduation. This practical training gives students a competitive edge in the job market.

In recognition of present-day challenges that potential students in employment or with family commitments might encounter, ITS offers flexible learning options for several of its courses. Students can pursue the MBA in International Hospitality Management, Master of Arts in Heritage Interpretation, and Diploma in Climate Friendly Travel online.

Additionally, the Bachelor of Science in Diving Safety Management and Higher National Diploma in Tourist Guiding are available both part-time and full-time. This flexibility allows students to further their education without compromising their existing commitments.

Prospective students are encouraged to visit the ITS website below for more information and to begin the application process. Applications are to be submitted by August 12.

ITS.EDU.MT