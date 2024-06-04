For parents, taking their children to school can be a headache – and having to juggle commuting to work with children transportation, as well as the financial element of it, is a significant burden.

The Free School Transport Scheme is a solution for both parents and children – giving parents the peace of mind that their children will arrive to school safely and on time.

Coop Services Ltd – which has the largest public transport fleet on any given day in Malta – provides approved school transport from all locations to all church and independent schools. The cooperative transports some 9,000 students all over Malta – and is well equipped to do so, thanks to its 405 members’ vans. Moreover, the cooperative has its own fleet – which consists of 25 minibuses and 25 vans equipped with a lifter.

The cooperative is also equipped to deal with any inconvenience – and has 10 spare minivans, which allow it to replace any vans that are faulty and unserviceable. Drivers are present on the spot with replacement vans. This high level of readiness ensures that no student remains stranded at home, or school.

School applications are now open. Parents can apply for free school transport here using the free school vouchers obtained from the Education Department.

For more information visit https://www.maltacoop.com/. Coop Services Ltd will also be participating in the Malta Trade Fair at the MFCC, Ta’ Qali, from June 27 till July 7, where you can obtain more information and assistance.