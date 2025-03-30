The European Province of the Sisters of St Dorothy has appointed Caroline Anastasi as the new Director of the three Dorothean schools in Malta, with effect from September 2025.

She will be working closely with the Heads and Senior Leadership Teams of the three Schools in Sliema and Żebbuġ, aiming for continued academic excellence, future-oriented holistic education and personal growth for all students.

With a longstanding commitment to education and a deep understanding of the values upheld by the Dorothean community, Anastasi brings a wealth of experience in education and leadership to her new role. She forms part of the European Dorothean Educational Leaders’ Forum and shares the Sisters of St. Dorothy’s dedication to continuing the Dorothean mission and fostering a nurturing and inclusive environment for all students.

Anastasi’s appointment marks the start of a reorganisation process for St Dorothy’s Schools in Malta.