On Saturday, March 9, a large congregation filled the Basilica of St Helen, Birkirkara, to bid farewell to a unique person, Dr George Depasquale.

We have known George since our university days, in the early 1960s: George had a gentle disposition and was always a true gentleman. What you saw was what you got − a sincere greeting, a happy smile, a glint in his eyes, a firm handshake – and true and unending friendship: characteristics that remained with him throughout his life.

Writ tall in George’s essentials to life were his family, his faith, the medical profession and his patients. His high and unchangeable ethical and moral values ruled his whole being, be it his love for his family, his dedication to the sick and needy, so evident particularly with the leprosy sufferers, and his unconditional support for the various medical associations such as the Medical Association of Malta and the Maltese Association of Dermatology and Venereology (MADV) for which he worked so hard over the years.

In particular, he was central to the successes of several high-end conferences, including the World Medical Assembly, and European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology meetings. On local matters, George was MADV treasurer since its inception and played a significant role in the speciality recognition of dermatology and venereology, and in enrolling MADV as a voluntary organisation.

George was on the team of a major project carried out in Malta over 23 years (1972 to 1995) to eradicate leprosy. The team, consisting of German and Maltese specialist doctors, embarked on a novel approach in treating leprosy by using multi-drug treatment for a number of months rather than the traditional manner of using single drug treatment for an indefinite period and isolating patients. Though initially criticised, this treatment proved highly successful and with modifications over the years, has been adopted worldwide.

This new approach changed the quality of life of millions of patients. No longer would they need to be segregated but could look forward to a normal life after just several months of medication. George was the last surviving member of the original Maltese/German team. The project was supported by German Leprosy Society and the Maltese authorities while the Sovereign Military Order of St John also offered tangible support.

George was an altruistic person, and he achieved much without ever blowing his trumpet. As a student, he was one of the pioneers of the National Students Travel Service (NSTS), initially a means of facilitating student exchanges. As a family doctor, he was conscientious in his practice, always showing respect and humanity to his patients. He truly saw Christ in every sick person and indeed in everybody he encountered. No wonder he was held in such high esteem by all who knew him.

When George received confirmation of his illness, he made sure to give the news to his close friends by phoning them himself. When we went to see him, he was his usual self and discussed his problem calmly and rationally. He took the decision not to have any treatment, having thought about it in-depth and having assessed the advice he was given by his specialists. It proved to be a good decision as he spent the last 10 months of his life feeling generally very well and enjoying quality time with his dear family, both here and abroad, as well as with his close friends.

On our subsequent visits, he was always happy to see us, and we would spend time together in his room or in his lovely garden. We felt humbled by his total acceptance of the inevitable, his preparedness for his meeting with Christ, and his repeated gratitude to his parents for passing on their Catholic values which found such a fertile soil in him. His illness hardly ever figured in our conversations.

George was a man of deep faith; his love of God shaped his life, as well as his acceptance of his final illness in such a calm and serene manner. He was also a consummate family man who treasured his dear wife Doreen, his children Karl and Sandra and their families, especially his five cherished grandchildren whom he adored and who, in turn, adored him. They are his legacy – his legacy of love, character and faith, which touched everyone fortunate enough to have been part of his life.

May God grant him eternal rest.