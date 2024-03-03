I am fortunate enough to have had someone like Elizabeth as my aunt. My cousin Clara Tait described her: “She was devoted to us all – she loved the good things: fine china, poetry, literature and history and the beauty of living a simple life. She encouraged us children by reading stories. Our favourite book was about the man who never washed his dishes and we listened carefully to Hilaire Belloc’s cautionary tales.”

Elizabeth was always careful to keep dignity, manners, education and love. She has been described by someone as “a fine, intelligent lady of the old school… there was far more beneath her stern exterior!”

Elizabeth was a dedicated teacher, having taught at Sacred Heart and Cavendish Square in London and at St Edward’s College, where she spent 14 years. Tributes poured in on social media from Old Edwardians. The following was written by Kevin Tonna:

“I have just been informed of the terribly upsetting news of Miss Elizabeth Parnis passing.

“For those of you who were fortunate enough to sit in her class, I have no doubt that you will agree that Miss Parnis was not only a great teacher but also a truly remarkable and caring lady. She contributed in no small part to the success story that St Edward’s College is, and will forever be remembered with a sense of gratitude and respect. Please remember her in your thoughts and prayers.”

George Said wrote: “Miss Parnis was an institution in her own right. She also introduced me to the wonderful world of Roald Dahl. For that alone I will be forever grateful to her.”

Mark Abela Scolaro wrote: “I remember her well... sticking stars for good performance on the hanging board, her afternoon reading lessons and how dedicated she was to us all.”

Elizabeth also made a mark when she lived at Casa Antonia retirement home during the last 10 years of her life. She would visit her neighbour whose son did crossword puzzles. He wrote:

“Elizabeth was the best crossword solver at Casa Antonia, and she also told many interesting stories about the past many decades. We shall miss her.”

Elizabeth was an excellent letter writer and kept up correspondence with people she knew all over the world. Fr Michael Garnett, who lives in Peru, wrote:

“It was years ago that Elizabeth got in touch with me as a result of an article I had written for The Tablet. I have a large archive-folder full of our correspondence; since then, we exchanged letters several times each year and a number of books which I continue to enjoy were sent by her.”

Elizabeth also worked for many years abroad. She was a tutor to three boys of the San Felice family in Rome where she lived for many years, as well as tutoring Michael Heseltine’s children in London. When these families heard of Elizabeth’s passing, they immediately got in touch with deepest condolences and many memories.

Elizabeth always had time for children. When at St Edward’s, she would spend her breaks going round the boys in the playground and checking if anyone was being left out of groups or games.

Her colleagues (at least two of whom are still at the college) remember her with much affection and say that she willingly passed on her knowledge to them, as a result of which they are now sterling examples of really good teaching.

Elizabeth Parnis truly represented everything that St Edward’s stands for. She has left an indelible legacy on the scores of Old Edwardians she taught and was an inspiration to me when I took over the Junior School years later.

Rest in peace, dear Elizabeth.