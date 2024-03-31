As we approach the first anniversary of his death (April 2), I cannot but sit and call to mind a beautiful celebration of all that he was.

Francis, or ‘Nannu France’, as I knew him, was singularly the most extraordinary man I have ever known, and loved.

If he were still alive, he would tell us that he would stand down to the title of world’s most extraordinary man, in favour of his mentor and long-time friend Fr Marius Zerafa.

Zerafa was four years younger than Francis, but Francis admired him no end. They met at an art history course led by Zerafa and became lifelong friends, exchanging notes on their respective biographies, right up to the end.

When Zerafa passed away in October 2022, aged 93, it was a huge loss for the country but, on a personal level, it was also a huge loss for Francis. I remember him wistfully telling me, “Ħalliena ukoll Fr Zerafa, naħseb lili nesieni hawn.”

In September 2022, the world said goodbye to another monumental figurehead – the Queen.

Queen Elizabeth was one year younger than Francis, and so was in many ways his contemporary. A contemporary to that special set of immortals who seemed to carry on unaffected, withstanding the natural laws of time and space.

But eventually Queen Elizabeth left us too, aged 96. On that particular occasion, I remember Francis leafing through one of his giant books that was appropriately dedicated to her life.

The Queen and Great Britain represented a special connection to Francis, who spent some years living there, and was even present in Trafalgar Square on the historic V-E day, complete with being front row to watch King George VI and Winston Churchill address the happy crowds.

Francis was an avid book collector. He was also an avid contributor to the Times of Malta, a firm believer that letters to the editor were an important function of addressing current affairs, or perpetuating some story having some historic worth and that would otherwise be forgotten. Some examples of this are his pieces ‘Of Dolls and Riots’ on the Sette Giugno riots and ‘The Story Behind the Hook’, exploring the history behind the protruding hook in St John’s Street, both in Valletta.

He took a keen interest in practically everything

Another favourite is ‘Hitler and Mussolini’, whom he saw at close range as a 13-year-old boy in Rome. Of this story I always remember him saying how he was certain he was the only person still alive to have witnessed that scene and to have made eye contact with Mussolini.

He was quick on his feet and nimble, like a young boy trapped inside an aged body. His mind was quick and nimble too, and keen. An extraordinary and awe-inspiring combination.

He took a keen interest in practically everything. His continued interest in technology and mastering its advancements to his benefit never ceased to amaze us. He knew all about bitcoins and wireless printers, and conducted video calls with practised ease.

In 2018 I had the honour and privilege of working together with Francis on his biography, which he wrote entirely on his Ipad, aged 93.

I remember being consumed with frantic waves of anxiety that, at his old age, he might die at any moment and I wouldn’t have finished editing his book in time.

Having said that, Francis was incredibly efficient and although he was no less than a whopping 63 years older than me, he was faster than me and sharper than me, e-mailing me that he had spotted another typo on page so and so, and could I please see to updating the manuscript.

He called his book Anecdotes of a Young Centenarian and despite being told that since he was in his 90s the correct term was ‘nonagenarian’, this didn’t quite have the same ring to it, and ‘a young centenarian’ is what stuck.

Working on his book with him remains one of the most memorable investments of my time to date.

A proud Edwardian, at the time of writing his memoirs, Francis was one of two students from his class to still be alive. The other was Patrick Staines, who passed away in 2020.

So Francis outlived all of his classmates, and Fr Zerafa and the Queen.

But eventually, it was also time for him to go. To continue being eternal in the next dimension.