The death of Francis, as he was affectionally known by many, brought sadness to the nation. This was truly justified − Malta and society lost a sincere and true gentleman.

Since Francis’s passing, many have written and expressed their emotions on this long-standing politician and reflected on his long and loyal service to the nation in the various roles he occupied: member of parliament, government minister, member of the European Parliament and, during the last year, acting president of the republic.

All these roles were characterised by Francis’s endeavour to constantly be of service, where his integrity always prevailed and remained untarnished. Francis always reached out to everyone and tried his utmost to reach consensus rather than confrontation. He was a friend to many, especially his constituents in the 9th and 10th district.

Outside politics, he was a highly respected lawyer, broadcaster and lecturer.

I wish to touch on another area for which Francis worked tirelessly and with so much passion and dedication.

During his short but very significant tenure as MEP from 2017 to 2019, he worked actively to advocate for the diabetes cause. He accepted to be a co-chair of the EU Diabetes Working Group within the European Parliament and organised seve­ral awareness events, not only in Malta but also in Brussels and Strasbourg. He had the cause at heart and would often call me to raise a concern raised by his constituents.

He would ask me “How are we going to help?” and, most importantly, he would see how he could be of assistance.

Whatever you asked Francis, he would respond enthusiastically and do his utmost to drive forward a strong message and ensure a favourable outcome. He was genuinely interested and concerned, showing empathy whenever a vulnerable person was in pain or required medical attention.

He did this not only for Maltese persons living with diabetes who approached him for help and guidance, but he was also instrumental in lobbying for all Europeans in the European Parliament.

He would engage in meetings and discussions with the EU Commissioner for Health and would try his best to assist whenever he could to drive the required change and lobby for improved legislation.

He assisted the European Region of the International Diabetes Federation and the Maltese Diabetes Association, which always found in Francis a loyal and hardworking collaborator.

Francis was an eloquent speaker and an orator. He would welcome everyone with his contagious smile and his characteristic strong handshake. His call in life as a politician was characterised by his unwavering dedication and service, till the last days of his life.

His long battle against cancer did not prevent him from fulfilling his duties to the full, with huge perseverance and dignity. And in his last role as acting president, he rose above partisan politics and was respected by the entire nation.

The packed congregation at Francis’s funeral mass was testimony to the huge respect he enjoyed by the nation from persons of all walks of life. Echoing the words of Mgr Claude Portelli during the homily at his funeral mass, Francis’s legacy must live on in the several aspiring politicians who should see Francis as their inspiration.

Francis will be remembered for his remarkable life, leaving behind an enduring legacy of public service, tenacity and dedication towards the various initiatives he spearheaded. Francis never stopped fighting for a better tomorrow.

Though he is no longer with us, Francis’s legacy will continue to resonate.

His contributions to politics, his charitable endeavours and his unwavering dedication to the nation left a lasting impact.

Sincere condolences to his dear brother John and all the family.

May Francis now rest in eternal peace.

Chris J. Delicata is the president of the Maltese Diabetes Association