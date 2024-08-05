I had the privilege of serving under Dr Brincat within the Attorney General’s Office when he was a minister responsible for justice during more than one Labour administration.

I had already gotten to know him closely when we both exercised our legal profession in the corridors of the courts of justice, and we had more than one case wherein we crossed swords.

Former deputy Labour leader and MP Joe Brincat

It was not long ago that I last met him at the law courts. Although physically debilitated, he appeared in great mental shape, and his enquiring spirit was, as always, still young. I can say that both the legal profession and the judiciary have been cheated of many more good years of Joe Brincat.

Many have been strongly influenced by his broad knowledge of law, technologies and society, his intellectual curiosity, his work ethic, his kindness and his love for mankind.

He always showed great interest in concrete problems and how solutions would make our country a better place. He pitched in and just did what needed to be done, without complaint, without needing or seeking recognition. Even in old age, he was as active and engaged a colleague as anyone. And always modest, soft-spoken and gentle.

As a criminal lawyer, he consistently coupled legal scholarship with courtroom wit to decimate the prosecution’s cases.

Many lawyers like me, who are growing old and knew him well, all remember that Joe grew from a boy who wanted to be a priest to a young man who was enamoured with the romances of law. We will always harbour nothing but awe and admiration for such a passionate, energetic and hard-working man. He was a man of the law, a public servant, a very good father, a romantic husband and a true friend.

He was always available to listen to the many problems presented by his clients, his constituents and his friends. He never closed his door, even to the poor, the unlettered or the unwashed. He was a man of the masses.

He surely left his mark in the criminal law field by striving to ensure a full and proper interpretation, application and observance of the rights of the accused as emanating from the law, even to the point of frequently resorting to the European Court of Human Rights to prove his point.

Although he had a brilliant legal mind, Joe saw the law as being about so much more than Acts and Regulations written down in statute books. It was about the dignity and well-being of human beings. It was about improving individual lives.

Sincere condolences to his children, Antonella and Stephan, and the rest of his family.

Mark Said