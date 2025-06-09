It is with great sadness that I mark the passing of John A. Consiglio, a long-time friend and mentor.

John knew me as a child. He was a close friend of my beloved parents and a familiar presence throughout the years.

John was both passionate and learned. There was rarely a subject on which he could not offer a well-argued response or engage in an erudite discussion, often delivered with remarkable clarity.

He welcomed debate not to win, but to understand. As Fr Joe said during his funeral homily, John held strong Christian values and expressed them openly, always with clarity and sometimes with a touch of controversy.

John was an old-school banker: ethical, principled and guided by what he called ‘tried and tested’ norms.

He lectured widely on banking and regulation. Up until a few years ago, John would bring his banking and finance university students to the MFSA for a session on consumer protection with David Fabri and myself. His generosity towards his students – in time, guidance and books – was exceptional.

He wrote often and I had the privilege of reviewing two of his most recent publications on banking and regulation. His 2020 publication L-Ekonomija, f’Ilsien ix-Xjenza u l-Filosofija (The Economy, in the Language of Science and Philosophy), is still on my desk awaiting review. It is a difficult but important work. It stands as a reflection of his intellect, his high standards and demanding rigour that marked all his scholarship.

A few years ago, he gifted me boxes of some of his treasured books and journals, a gesture typical of his generosity.

His writing and friendship endure, as does the mark he left on Malta’s academic and financial regulatory communities.

My condolences to your loving wife Rose, your children Ivan and Helga, and the entire family.

Thank you John for your friendship and wisdom. Rest in peace.

Geoffrey Bezzina