If there is a word which we are certain of in the current geopolitical tensions, is indeed uncertainty. Yet, when we are born we are certain that one fine day, our earthly stay will also come to an end. How and when that will happen is not known to us.

Although, we are aware that each one of us has an appointment with that event, yet when a person who contributed immensely in moulding you into who you are today passes away, it does instil a certain element of shock and disbelief.

This is what I felt when I got to know through the Whatsapp chat group hosting the cohort of students that graduated BA(Hons) Accountancy in 1991 that John Fernandez, one of our former accounting tutors, passed away.

Mr Fernandez taught us principles of accounting both in preparation for our ‘A’ level examination some 40 years ago and then again in our first year of our undergraduate studies in 1986. With hindsight, that occurrence in our academic journey provided us with a certain element of continuity.

Beyond the realm of accounting, Mr Fernandez taught us to be resilient when times get tough. As one of my colleagues, Roderick Grech, commented on my Linkedin post: ‘Even when life tested him, he stood as an example of courage, compassion and unwavering values’.

Having chosen academia as my lifetime career, like Mr Fernandez I find fulfilment in teaching. Indeed, my classmates and I vividly remember his commitment to teaching, ensuring no one is left behind in understanding and grasping the underlying technicalities of accounting as a calculative practice. That definition of accounting is changing and nowadays academia treats the subject matter as having also a moral and social dimension in support of the current buzzword, ESG.

When reflecting on my personal learning experiences during his sessions, undoubtedly Mr Fernandez represented the epitome of what I once wrote in one of my contributions in this same newspaper, discussing the quality of tertiary education – a teacher is made but a good teacher is born. My classmates and I would surely place Mr Fernandez in the latter category.

While extending my condolences to all the Fernandez family, may the Good Lord welcome him into his kingdom. Rest in peace, Mr Fernandez.