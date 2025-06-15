The news that John has left us for better pastures is sad indeed.

When I was attending St Aloysius College, Birkirkara, during the 1950s, I quite remember that John was a brilliant scholar and a most promising actor. The school decided that he would rise to the occasion in the farce Charley’s Aunt, and he did. As the dame in woman’s clothes, we couldn’t stop laughing at his ability in acting in funny and compromising situations. He was really outstanding.

His acting in English was second to none and the audience just loved it. They thought he was more English than Maltese.

At the time, there were dormitories for the boarders at the college. The only science subject, physics, was taught by the amiable Fr Maurice Naudi, SJ, and there was just one small laboratory for this.

Classes existed only up to Form V, which included the teaching of Maltese and religion at Matriculation level and Italian at advanced level for willing students, as a prerequisite for subsequent entry to the Royal University of Malta.

But there was a special one year Matriculation class for the teaching of languages. John attended just that year, sat for Maltese, English and Italian at advanced level and passed in all subjects. He was truly exceptional in all his studies.

In due course, John left for Australia and, unfortunately, I lost track of him.

His family over there would miss him but I’m quite sure that our beloved Father will welcome him into the Heavens above.

Rest in peace, dear friend. You will be sorely missed.

Our deepest condolences to his family.

Alfred Conti Borda