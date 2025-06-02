Friends of the Earth Malta (FoEM) is reflecting on 20 years since the passing of a core founding member, Julian Manduca, an icon and revolutionary whose legacy still guides environmental movements.

The NGO looks back with deep gratitude at the roots of the organisation and to the people who shaped it. At the heart of its story stands Julian, a tireless activist and a fearless voice for social and environmental justice in Malta.

The organisation began in 1985 as Żgħażagħ għall-Ambjent, a youth-led environmental group determined to challenge the ongoing destruction of Malta’s countryside and coastal areas.

One of its very first protests, held on November 23, 1985, was met with violence, but the significant media coverage it received brought the organisation to wider public attention. Determined to raise awareness and spark change, the group continued to grow and take action, with Julian playing a key role in shaping it into one of Malta’s first organised environmental movements.

In the years that followed, Żgħażagħ għall-Ambjent evolved into Moviment għall-Ambjent. Recognising the need for global solidarity and presence, Julian was the key figure who affiliated the organisation to the international Friends of the Earth network in 1991. This milestone broadened the scope and reach of the NGO.

Julian’s activism was direct, principled and deeply committed. He was never afraid to take bold action, including hunger strikes, when the cause demanded it.

He was one of the leading figures in halting the illegal Burmarrad Tarmac Plant in 1986, one of the organisation’s early and significant victories. In the years that followed, he became a central voice in the Front Kontra l-Golf, a coalition that opposed large-scale golf course developments in the late 1990s and early 2000s, protecting green spaces such as Ta’ Ċenċ and Tal-Virtù from destruction.

A living tribute

In 2015, FoEM honoured his memory by establishing the Julian Manduca Green Resource Centre. This garden and community space, located at the headquarters in Floriana, was created as a green centre and a meeting point for environmental education, workshops and community organising. Today, it remains a peaceful and purposeful corner of environmental resistance, one where his legacy remains alive.

As the NGO marks 20 years since Julian’s untimely passing, it remembers not only the battles he fought, but also the unwavering spirit and dedication he fought them with. It looks at the successes that have been achieved in its 40-year history, and hope it keeps on honouring Julian’s legacy in every act of resistance and hope it carries forward today.