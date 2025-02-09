The name Mary Vella is a very ordinary name in Mellieħa, but the Mary Vella I am referring to here was anything but ordinary.

Born in 1942, the year when Malta had more than 2,000 air raid alerts, Mary was one of over 400 people who contracted poliomyelitis, which made her wear an orthopaedic leg brace for many years. Nonetheless, after sailing through primary school, she trudged for the next five scholastic years to Mdina and Valletta to continue her education.

Too young to enter the Teachers’ Training College, she spent some time working as an emergency teacher and as soon as she qualified as a teacher started teaching English at the then Maria Assunta Technical School in Ħamrun.

When secondary education for all was introduced in 1970, she was chosen to head and start a small secondary school for girls from Mellieħa, St Paul’s Bay, Mġarr and the surroundings. It became the kind of school where children mostly from working class homes thrived and succeeded.

In no time she was leading schools with a much bigger number of girls, such as the Rabat Secondary School and Maria Reġina Grammar School in Blata l-Bajda. Wherever she was, she sought ways of innovating and involving students to participate in activities, especially during break time. Whatever the activity, supported by other members of staff, she was there, a manager who managed not by staying closed in her office, but by holding effective meetings and following with interest what was happening in and outside the classrooms.

Her concern was that every student was a recognised person in their own right. This helped many of them to reach the higher echelons of society.

The work that still needed to be finished, she carried home in her large bag, spending late hours at her desk until all plans were in place for the coming days and beyond. No wonder that in 1991, she was awarded the title of Worker of the Year.

Eventually, Mary joined the Education Department and rose to be director, always seeking a better education for all children in every school.

Once she retired, her first wish was to follow courses at university, and soon enough she graduated twice in English literature. She often said that those were some of the happiest years of her life.

But that was not all. It was as though her artistic creativity suddenly was set free, as she was soon creating mixed media collages and delicate embroidered work.

Mary was well-travelled and the lucky companions who sometimes travelled with her benefitted from her meticulous itineraries ensuring that all places worth visiting would not be missed.

She also gave her time to the parish by participating and contributing towards ceremonies and such events. She had a regular page in the local paper Il-Mellieħa, called Nixtieq Naqsam Kelmtejn Magħkom, where she had words of wisdom to convey and always included a classic painting from which she pointed particular aspects. Meanwhile, her help to people caring for youths went on mostly unbeknown.

In her last two years, Mary cut down on events but followed what was happening in the parish on her screen, set on a live camera.

Unfortunately, she fell ill and suffered much pain. All along she refused to burden others, and it was only when pain became unbearable that she sought relief at Mater Dei and at the palliative care unit at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre.

Mary Vella passed away on January 30. She left behind five brothers, their families and numerous nephews and nieces who cared for her till her last breath. To them my condolences.

She also left to mourn her passing many colleagues to whom she was a friend and a mentor.

May she rest in peace.

Maria Pace