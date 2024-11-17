We are heartbroken to share the news of the passing of our dear friend and esteemed colleague, Norman Grech. His departure has left us in shock, reminding us of the profound impact he had on all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Norman was a person of remarkable character, whose presence brought joy and light to everyone around him. Our shared experiences – especially those unforgettable camping trips on Comino – were filled with laughter, adventure and a deep sense of camaraderie that he effortlessly fostered. Every moment spent together was a treasure, and his spirit made those times truly special.

During our university years, Norman emerged as a passionate advocate for student needs. He tirelessly ensured our voices were heard and our concerns addressed. His dedication to our collective well-being shone through in every meeting and initiative, laying the groundwork for his impactful role with the Malta Union of Teachers (MUT).

His commitment to the teaching profession continued with distinction through the years he served on the Council for the Teaching Profession (CTP). His contributions were characterised by integrity, responsibility and a genuine desire to enhance the educational landscape. The lasting impact of his efforts is an inspiration for those who follow in his footsteps.

He had an extraordinary gift for bringing people together, lifting spirits and making everyone feel valued and appreciated

Norman was not only a colleague but a true friend. His kindness, empathy and unwavering support were a source of strength for many. He had an extraordinary gift for bringing people together, lifting spirits and making everyone feel valued and appreciated. Throughout his life, he was fortunate to have Carmen by his side, who supported him fully through thick and thin− a living example of a faithful and caring wife.

As we mourn his loss, we also celebrate his life and the countless ways he touched our hearts. His memory will live on in the stories we share, the lessons he imparted and the love we hold for him.

Rest in peace, dear Norman. You will be deeply missed but never forgotten.