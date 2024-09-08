News of the sudden passing of our dear friend Pierre Attard has left our community deeply saddened. Pierre was a long-time active member of the Christian Life Community – CLC in Malta, having also served as president of CLC in Malta from 1993 to1996 as well as having been instrumental in the drawing up of the first statute of CLC in Malta. The formation he received and shared within CLC leaves us both profoundly grateful and proud.

Pierre had an intelligent and subtle mind, and was in possession of a high moral and spiritual compass, with a heart to match. He was kind, humble, generous, a true Christian and a true friend.

In his professional life, Pierre was held in extremely high regard by the Notarial Council. “We would like to take this moment to extend our great appreciation of his contribution to the profession,” they stated.

Tributes that poured in at the news of his passing all reiterate what a greatly respected professional and gentleman he was.

A post by a colleague said that “Pierre was one of Malta’s most prominent and reputable notaries. Having had a working relationship spanning decades, and having been through countless contracts together, I can only express the deepest respect for Pierre who leaves a legacy behind in the industry that’s second to none”.

Fellow notary and Repubblika president Robert Aquilina shared his personal grief, describing Pierre as “a notary who, with his integrity, competence and dedication brought great honour to this profession”.

During a historic time of turmoil concerning Church schools, Pierre was one of the founders of San Anton School and served as the first chairman of the school board from 1988 to 1990 and again from 1997 to 2000. His leadership and vision were instrumental in shaping the institution into one of the leading educational establishments in Malta. The school released a statement honouring Pierre, saying he was “a true gentleman and visionary” whose contributions have left “an indelible mark on our community”.

Pierre had a profound impact on all those who knew him and leaves a great void in our hearts, in our community and in our country. He leaves a legacy of much-needed integrity, leadership and dedication, for which we will be forever grateful.

Our hearts go out to his beloved wife Marisa, his children Simon, Louisa and Paul, and all his family, friends and colleagues.

Pierre’s funeral will take place tomorrow Monday, September 9 at 9am at St Julian’s parish church. Donations to Puttinu Cares Foundation will be greatly appreciated.

Thank you Pierre! Rest now in peace with the Lord you so loved and served.