With sadness one notes the passing away of Ambassador Richard Lapira, aged 91, after a long contribution to the diplomatic service in Malta and abroad.

A career diplomat who started as consular officer in London, he was to become ambassador representing Malta in various countries, including China and Germany.

A conscientious civil servant, he had an unwavering loyalty to his country. He carried out his duties with honour and dedication.

Richard had a universal cultural background that was extraordinary. He was a voracious reader, his main interests were current events and European history and culture.

During my visits to Bonn, he showed me the most picturesque highlights of the middle part of the Rhine.

When he concluded his term of office in Germany, I had the privilege of accompanying him driving overland to Malta. Among other interesting places, we visited the Certosa di Pavia, a memorable trip with an excellent guide.

Richard was a very interesting conversation partner with whom one could discuss many topics. He was very unassuming, knowledgeable, had interesting viewpoints and was a good listener.

He led a life that was well lived, but his great passion was for classical and operatic music. A few years ago, he donated his vast collection of music to the School of Music Malta, Mikiel Anton Vassalli College. His memory will live on with the music.

He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Rose and his sister Grace Cilia Vincenti, and many relatives and friends.

Herbert Manfred Lenicker