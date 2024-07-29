After several months in the making, the newly regenerated Mosta square was introduced to the public. The highlight of the anticipated project was that it will be widely enjoyed by everyone in the locality during the weekend as a result of plans to partially pedestrianise the Square. Therefore, upon hearing the news that the newly elected mayor had put forward a motion to re-introduce traffic on the weekends, the news of such a U-turn was disheartening, to say the least.

As a Minister, one must put personal sentiments aside and keep the public at the very core of every decision. The raison d’etre for the motion to re-introduce traffic on the weekends was that complaints relating to the impact on residents and businesses. Admittedly like many others, I was somewhat sceptical upon first hearing about this idea and thought of the impact it could have on traffic on the surrounding areas. However, upon the presentation of further evidence, I affirmatively believe that this decision should remain in place.

The first point of contention is accessibility to public transport. Aside from continued investment in our public transport services, ensuring accessibility to public transport is crucial in the functionality of our overall infrastructure. The Mosta Square does not only boast a wide commercial area, but it is also the main point of access for many people who need daily access to public transport. As part of the pedestrianisation, the bus stops in the square were diverted to a location within the vicinity of the square. This diversion would remain in place from Saturday evening to Sunday, thus ensuring that residents have continued access to key bus routes without major disruption to their travel plans.

The move towards more open spaces in village cores is one of the driving forces behind the Labour Party’s 2022 General Election Manifesto, which aims towards promoting green spaces in urban areas, balanced with sustainable traffic measures. Additionally, one cannot ignore the environmental and social benefits felt by pedestrianised squares. In Norway, the city of Oslo’s ‘Car-Free Liveability Programme’ is an example of this. By pedestrianising the square, residents and visitors can forge a communal environment and enjoy everything the square has to offer without worrying about excess pollution and congestion. It is also an opportunity for local councils and national authorities to collaborate by investing in public infrastructure within the Square and deploying electric public transport to assist with accessibility to the perimeters of the square. Local councils are openly encouraged to come forward with such proposals through the appropriate channels and a holistic approach will consistently be adopted for every implementation measure.

Upon these reflections, one can understand why the Nationalist majority of the Local Council’s motion to reverse this is disappointing. The initial decision, albeit in force for a few months, was a successful litmus test and had the potential to produce a continuous sustainable outcome. It is also an affirmation that when party politics is put on the back burner, local governments and the national government can collectively conduct projects. If political schadenfreude is what ultimately led to this U-turn, there may not be a need to test the mettle – party politics is the obvious cause.