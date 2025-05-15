The number of new dwellings approved between January and March of this year dropped by over 17% when compared to the same quarter of 2024.

According to national data released on Thursday, 425 building permits - for a total of 2,143 new dwellings - were approved in the first quarter of 2025.

When compared to the corresponding quarter of 2024, the number of building permits and approved new dwellings decreased by 7.6 per cent and 17.4 per cent, respectively.

The average number of approved new dwellings per building permit stood at five.

Approved dwellings by type

The majority of new dwellings approved during the first quarter of 2025 were apartments (1,550), followed by penthouses (326), maisonettes (179) and terraced houses (65).

Apartments accounted for 72.3 per cent of the total number of approved new dwellings.

Approved new dwellings by district

When compared to the corresponding quarter of 2024, the number of new dwellings approved in Malta decreased by 18.3 per cent, while those in Gozo and Comino went down by 12.7 per cent.

The highest number of approved new dwellings was registered in the Northern Harbour district (559), while the lowest number was recorded in the Western district (222).

Approved new dwellings by locality

The highest number of approved new dwellings was issued for Żabbar (148).

This was followed by St Paul's Bay (137), Żejtun (88), Qormi (84) and Birkirkara (81).