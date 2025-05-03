April was a “record-breaking” month for real estate promise of sales with figures highlighting the “continued resilience and attractiveness of Malta’s property sector,” the Malta Development Association said on Saturday.

According to data released by the MDA, there were 1,574 promise of sale agreements signed in April, an increase of 14 per cent compared to the same month last year.

Revenue generated from these agreements shot up by 33 per cent hitting €551,387,491.

"In terms of the value of promises of sale, April 2025 stands out as the best-performing month ever, with the exception of December 2021, when the COVID-related incentives reached their peak," the MDA said.

In its statement, the MDA reiterated its commitment to “foster sustsainable development practices and better future planning within the real estate industry”.

“We will push for reforms aimed at enhancing industry standards, promoting transparency, and ensuring growith is aligned with sustainablity principles,” the MDA added.

“We recognise that a professional and forward-looking industry is key to ensuring that Malta’s growth is both economically beneficial and environmentally responsible.”