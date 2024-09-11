APS bank is in advanced negotiations to take over HSBC’s Malta operations, according to inside sources who spoke to Times of Malta.

HSBC announced on Wednesday morning that it would be carrying out a “strategic review” of its operations, its clearest hint yet at a possible exit from the country.

Insiders told Times of Malta that negotiations between APS and HSBC’s global shareholders have been underway for several years, ever since it became apparent that HSBC Malta was looking to wind down its operations.

The negotiations are believed to have been sparked by international parties who, knowing of HSBC’s intention to leave Malta, approached both banks to see if there was interest.

The discussions did not directly involve HSBC Malta, whose CEO Geoffrey Fichte earlier this year insisted with Times of Malta that the bank was in Malta “for the long run”.

Although negotiations are ongoing, the two parties are believed to agree on several key elements of the deal, including its overall price.

Nevertheless, sources say, advisors on both sides of the negotiating table will work to iron out several details before the deal can be concluded.

The deal would see APS buy HSBC’s 70% stake in the bank, although it remains to be seen whether HSBC opts to keep a foothold in the market by holding on to a minor share of the pie.

Although negotiations are progressing smoothly, the transition could take some time.

Sources say that regulatory approvals and procedures make it unlikely that the takeover will be completed within the next 18 months.

The move would see APS up its market share significantly, growing to rival that of market leaders BOV and overshadowing all other banks in Malta. Whether this raises any regulatory concerns over competition across the market remains to be seen.

This expansion would effectively mean that HSBC’s customers would eventually be transferred to APS.

The move is not without its doubters.

Some figures in government are believed to be pushing for a foreign buyer, but it is unclear whether any reputable foreign banks expressed any concrete interest in HSBC’s Maltese operations