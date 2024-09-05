APS Bank has announced a significant upgrade to its ATM network, designed to enhance the banking experience for all customers. The upgraded ATMs feature modern and refreshed screens that make transactions smoother and more intuitive.

Customers can now also update their card’s PIN directly at the ATM in just a few simple steps, offering a new level of convenience. Additionally, a custom banknote selection option allows customers to withdraw cash in the exact denominations they prefer. For instance, if a customer needs €100, they can choose multiples of €10, €20 and €50 notes as required.

Anthony Buttigieg, Chief Banking Officer, said: “This is just the start. We are thrilled to introduce these initial upgrades and excited about the upcoming, innovative features we have planned to further enhance our customers’ banking experience.”

For more information on the installation dates of the new ATMs in different localities, visit ATM updates - APS Bank.