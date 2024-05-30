Twenty-seven APS Bank employees were recently acknowledged for obtaining professional qualifications at the Institute of Financial Services (Malta) graduation ceremony held recently at The Xara Lodge, Rabat. They successfully completed courses in the Award in Maltese Home Loan Finance and Professional Banker Certificate.

Elaine Calleja, Head of Career Development, said: “Seeing the remarkable achievements made by our colleagues brings much satisfaction. We take great pride in their dedication to professional growth, embracing the diverse learning and development opportunities offered by the Bank. These accomplishments not only validate their efforts but also reaffirm APS Bank's commitment to staff development. Our employees’ growth and success are integral to our overall success as a bank.”