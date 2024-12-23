APS Bank offices and branches are once again adorned with Christmas trees and decorations of various kinds. The festive ambience is enhanced with an abundance of poinsettia plants, purchased in aid of Hospice Malta.

This year, the bank engaged Fondazzjoni Sebħ to create a festive window display for APS Hub in St Julian’s. The nativity scene on display was created by residents from Il-Milja, a shelter for female survivors of violence and their children. This NGO strives to nurture an environment for growth, recovery and fulfilment, ensuring the dignity and value of each individual, child and family for a more inclusive society. The Bank also made a financial contribution to support the Foundation’s work.

Rachael Blackburn, Head of Culture at APS Bank, expressed, “These collaborative initiatives underscore APS Bank’s unwavering commitment to fostering a sense of community and supporting meaningful causes during this special time of year.”