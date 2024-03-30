Archbishop Charles Scicluna will welcome 14 new adults into the Catholic faith on Saturday evening after they completed the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults (RCIA) programme.

The adults, who are from Albania, China, Colombia, India, Malta, Mauritius, and the United Kingdom, will receive the Sacraments of Christian Initiation (Baptism, Confirmation, Holy Communion).

They will join the Church at a ceremony held during the Solemn Vigil of the Resurrection of our Lord at St John’s Co‑Cathedral. The event will be broadcast on TVM News+, Radio RTK 103, Church.mt and Newsbook.com.mt.

Throughout Lent, the catechumens met Archbishop Scicluna in preparation for this significant moment in their lives.

Among them is Manisha, born in Mauritius and raised in a Hindu family. From a young age, she has faced various spiritual crises and felt a deep yearning for something more. Manisha moved to Malta eight years ago. Intrigued by the many churches and chapels she saw, she entered them and began her spirtual jouney.

“Her calling to convert to Catholicism became much stronger when she learned about the shipwreck of St Paul in Malta. Delving into the depths of the Bible, she discovered themes of repentance, forgiveness, salvation, and the sacrificial journey of Jesus to save humanity,” the Curia said in a statement about Saturday’s event.

“It was then that she realised that praying to multiple gods and idols was not the spiritual path she wished to continue following. In Malta, Manisha found a supportive friend who encouraged her to become a Catholic, and tonight she will serve as her godmother.”

The Easter Vigil celebration led by Archbishop Scicluna starts at 8pm and includes: the blessing of the fire, which will take place on the parvis of St John’s Co‑Cathedral, followed by the proclamation of Easter; the reading of passages from the Holy Scriptures and the singing of Glory and Alleluia, leading to the the proclamation of the Gospel; the blessing of water, where the paschal candle lit from the blessed fire on the parvis is dipped into the water; and the Eucharistic liturgy.

The catechumens will be baptised with blessed water and confirmed using chrism oil consecrated on Maundy Thursday morning. They will also receive Holy Communion. These sacraments are the cornerstone of the Catholic faith, laying the foundation for the spiritual journey of its members and preparing them for the reception of other sacraments.