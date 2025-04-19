Archbishop Charles Scicluna will baptise 19 adults from eight countries as part of the Easter Vigil celebration on Saturday night.

In a statement, the Archdiocese of Malta said Scicluna would administer the Sacraments of Christian Initiation – including Baptism, Confirmation and Holy Communion – to the adults who it said had completed the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults.

Those set to be baptised hail from Albania, the United Kingdom, India, China, France, Malta, Turkey and the Philippines.

The Archdiocese said one of the persons, Eridion Marku from Albania, had been raised a Catholic but had never been baptised due to religion being banned by the Communist government administering his country at the time.

“Even though my Catholic beliefs have always been strong and I always felt God close to me, I feel something is missing in my life. Baptism and all the sacraments are very important to me,” said Marku.

The group of adults met with the Archbishop throughout Lent, the Archdiocese said.

Scicluna will lead an Easter Vigil celebration on Saturday night at 8pm, which will be broadcase live on TVM+, Radio RTK 103, Church.mt and Newsbook Malta.