The Curia issued a programme of events for Holy Week that will be led by Archbishop Charles Scicluna at St John’s Co-Cathedral in Valletta.

These celebrations will be broadcast live on TVM, TVMNews+, radio station RTK103, Knisja.mt and Newsbook.com.mt.

On Sunday at 9.30am, the Archbishop will lead the Palm Sunday celebration, which includes the blessing of olive branches and palm fronds, followed by the commemoration of the Lord’s Passion through the reading of the account of the passion.

On March 28 - Maundy Thursday - at 9.30am Mgr Scicluna will celebrate the Chrism Mass during which the oils used in the administration of the sacraments will be blessed.

During Mass, the diocesan and religious priests will renew their ordination vows. In the evening, at 6pm, the Solemn Commemoration of the Lord’s Supper will be held and the Archbishop will wash the feet of several representatives of the faithful.

At the end of the Mass, the Archbishop will place the Blessed Sacrament in the chapel of repose for adoration by Christians.

On Good Friday at 9.30am, the Archbishop will lead the Liturgy of the Hours and Morning Praise from the Chapel of the Madonna of Manresa within the Archbishop’s Curia in Floriana.

At 3.30pm, he will lead the Liturgy of the Passion and Death of Our Lord, which includes the account of the Passion according to St John, the adoration of the cross and holy communion.

On March 30 - Easter Saturday - at 9.30am, the Archbishop will lead the Liturgy of the Hours and Morning Praise from the Chapel of the Madonna of Manresa within the Archbishop’s Curia in Floriana.

At 8pm, he will lead the Liturgy of the Easter Vigil.

The celebration will begin on the parvis of St John’s Co-Cathedral with the blessing of new fire, followed by the Liturgy of the Word, the Liturgy of Baptism, and the Liturgy of the Eucharist.

During this celebration, the Sacraments of Christian Initiation (baptism, confirmation and holy communion) will be administered to adults.

On Easter Sunday at 9.30am Mgr Scicluna will celebrate the Mass of the Resurrection of the Lord.