Archbishop Charles Scicluna has condemned the "drone attack" on the Gaza-bound Freedom Flotilla on Friday, calling it an "egregious act of aggression".

Speaking to Times of Malta, Archbishop Scicluna had strong words regarding the incident saying it was a matter of grave concern for the Maltese and the international community.

Activists said the boat Conscience, part of the Freedom Flotilla, was "attacked by drones" just outside Maltese territorial waters and pierced in two places. The vessel was carrying humanitarian aid as part of a mission to highlight Israel's siege on the Palestinian enclave.

Among the activists in Malta waiting to board the Gaza-bound vessel were renowned activist Greta Thunberg and retired US Army Colonel Mary Ann Wright.

The fire was put out in the early hours of Friday morning and an Armed Forces of Malta patrol boat was dispatched to the location of the vessel.

Hours later, it emerged that an Israeli military aircraft circled Malta on Thursday, hours before the blast.

The incident sparked worldwide condemnation, though Israel has not assumed responsibility for the attack.

Archbishop Scicluna said: "The drone attack in international waters close to Malta was an egregious act of aggression against innocent lives and the property of humanitarian organisations that violates basic human decency and displays an utter disdain for the basic principles of international law."

He added: "The perpetrators clearly intended to sink a ship bringing aid to the starving population of Gaza and send a chilling message that humanitarian aid is not welcome... We can only be thankful that the consequences were not more more serious".

Until Friday night, the vessel was still stuck on the east side of the island in Hurd's Bank.